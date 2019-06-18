Dr. Tracy Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Lovell, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Lovell, MD
Dr. Tracy Lovell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Lovell works at
Dr. Lovell's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Gainesville1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 500, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-9864
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lovell for 3+ years. She was the only doctor in past 5 years that took the time to listen and prescribe the right medication to clear up my condition. I was suffering to the point of not being able to walk- within 3 weeks of seeing her and taking the medication she prescribed, I was like new. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tracy Lovell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821066952
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- MUSC
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovell works at
Dr. Lovell has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lovell speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.