Dr. Tracy Lyon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracy Lyon, MD
Dr. Tracy Lyon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Lyon's Office Locations
Christus Women's Health315 N San Saba Ste 1210, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 704-4172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyon, is amazing. I am surprised she doesn't have more reviews. She listened to my concerns and addressed them as well as showed genuine interest and care. I am very grateful and happy she is my obgyn for my 3rd pregnancy, after 2 loss is a blessing to have someone compassionate and caring as her closely monitoring my pregnancy and my rainbow baby.
About Dr. Tracy Lyon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548686751
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
