Dr. Tracy McCall, MD
Dr. Tracy McCall, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Lake Country Plastic and Hand Surgery ScN19W24075 Riverwood Dr Ste 228, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 523-1245
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
I am so happy with the results of my procedure. I had one nipple that was inverted and now have symmetry again. I wish I would have done it sooner. I do not feel self-conscious about it anymore. I was impressed with Dr. McCall's expertise.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Southern Illinois University
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Case Western Reserve University
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
