Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD

Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Middlebrooks works at MARY H ANDERSON MD PC in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Middlebrooks' Office Locations

    Mary H Anderson MD PC
    2315 Central Ave Ste A, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 667-0070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Dehydration
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Tinea Versicolor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992897714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Middlebrooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middlebrooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Middlebrooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Middlebrooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Middlebrooks works at MARY H ANDERSON MD PC in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Middlebrooks’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlebrooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlebrooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middlebrooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middlebrooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

