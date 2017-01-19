Overview

Dr. Tracy Neal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Neal works at Heart Centers PC in Decatur, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.