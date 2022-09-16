See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.6 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD

Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Osborne works at Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osborne's Office Locations

    Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Nashville
    397 Wallace Rd Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Tracy Osborne, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174580286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Southern Illinois University Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
