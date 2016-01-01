Dr. Tracy Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracy Patel, MD
Dr. Tracy Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group711 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 2, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8756
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Tracy Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013144369
Education & Certifications
- Uconn Health Center
- Uconn Health Center
- Uconn Health Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.