Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (101)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD

Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Pesut works at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pesut's Office Locations

    Parkwest Medical Center
    9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-4861
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics PC
    9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 988-8667
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics A Div. of Toa
    6484 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 633-0235
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Champion Sports Medicine - Montclair Road
    720 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 541-2600
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic
    988 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 100, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 483-8478
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD?
    About Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1295751634
    Education & Certifications

    American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    University of Tennessee
