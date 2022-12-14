Overview of Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD

Dr. Tracy Pesut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Pesut works at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.