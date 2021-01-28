Overview

Dr. Tracy Pool, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haleyville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital and Lakeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Pool works at LAKELAND COMMUNITY HOSPITAL in Haleyville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.