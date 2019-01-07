Overview of Dr. Tracy Popey, MD

Dr. Tracy Popey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Connellsville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Popey works at Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.