Overview of Dr. Tracy Ruymann, MD

Dr. Tracy Ruymann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Ruymann works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.