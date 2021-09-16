Overview of Dr. Tracy Smith, MD

Dr. Tracy Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Ascension St. John Sapulpa and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bernsen in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.