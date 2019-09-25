Overview of Dr. Tracy Speight, MD

Dr. Tracy Speight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine.



Dr. Speight works at Health Central Women s Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.