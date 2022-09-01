Dr. Tracy Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Thomas, MD
Dr. Tracy Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Tucson Dermatology Ltd.6640 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-4199
Tucson Dermatology6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 145, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-4199
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871634725
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.