Dr. Tracy Tindle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracy Tindle, MD
Dr. Tracy Tindle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Tindle works at
Dr. Tindle's Office Locations
Children's Medical Group2316 7th Ave S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 251-4141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tindle is great! She is very friendly with my children. She gives professional and personal advice since she has children of her own. The staff is very good at what they do! Especially with giving shots. The only thing is the wait time that gets me. You wait to least 30 minutes after your appt time to see her but that's because she is so good that she has a lot of patients! I was also excited that the office offers professional ear piercing!
About Dr. Tracy Tindle, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861542193
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tindle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tindle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tindle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tindle works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tindle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tindle.
