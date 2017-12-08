Dr. Tracy Tylee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tylee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Tylee, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Tylee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Tylee works at
Locations
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tylee was my endocrinologist for five+ years until I moved out of the area. She was very attentive and never seemed to try to rush me out of the exam room. She was patient and kind the entire time I was seeing her. I would highly recommend Dr. Tylee!
About Dr. Tracy Tylee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851557862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
