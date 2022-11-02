Overview of Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO

Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Verrico works at Summit Medical Group in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.