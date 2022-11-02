Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verrico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO
Overview of Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO
Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Verrico works at
Dr. Verrico's Office Locations
Bona Dea Gynecology1086 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 530-5475
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Verrico's staff was extremely pleasant and efficient. The visit was on time which is very much appreciated. Dr. Verrico is very personable and spend a lot time listening to my concerns. Her detailed explanations were thorough and her manner put me at ease. Very happy to have found such a caring and professional doctor.
About Dr. Tracy Verrico, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rutgers University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verrico has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verrico accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verrico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verrico speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Verrico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verrico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verrico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verrico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.