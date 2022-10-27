Overview of Dr. Tracy Vo, MD

Dr. Tracy Vo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Vo works at Samuel C. Wong, MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.