Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD

Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Wakefield works at CenterWell North Rainbow in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wakefield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CenterWell North Rainbow
    3129 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 220-8457

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053369827
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Nevada
    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakefield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakefield works at CenterWell North Rainbow in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Wakefield’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakefield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakefield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

