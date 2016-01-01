Overview of Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD

Dr. Tracy Wakefield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Wakefield works at CenterWell North Rainbow in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.