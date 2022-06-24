Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wimbush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD
Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Wimbush works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wimbush's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Stockbridge1240 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 460-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wimbush?
This doctor goes on and beyond for her patients. She is efficient and very professional. This doctor is thorough. Would trust her with my family
About Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780669739
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|UPMC
- Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard/Mass Gen Hosp
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wimbush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wimbush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wimbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wimbush works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Wimbush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wimbush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wimbush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wimbush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.