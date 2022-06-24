See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD

Emergency Medicine
3.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD

Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Wimbush works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wimbush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Stockbridge
    1240 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 460-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jun 24, 2022
    This doctor goes on and beyond for her patients. She is efficient and very professional. This doctor is thorough. Would trust her with my family
    Angel — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780669739
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|UPMC
    • Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard/Mass Gen Hosp
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Wimbush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wimbush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wimbush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wimbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wimbush works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wimbush’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Wimbush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wimbush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wimbush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wimbush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

