Dr. Lawyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracye Lawyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracye Lawyer, MD
Dr. Tracye Lawyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Lawyer works at
Dr. Lawyer's Office Locations
Saint Lukes Orthopedics3399 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
Orthopedic Ambulatory Anesthesia PA1425 W River St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 342-1932
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Lawyer today as a referral from another Ortho doctor for knee surgery. She evaluated my knee and told me I needed a full replacement which she isn't doing. I felt like she took time to explain the MRI and X-ray findings with me and was very pleasant and caring. She is referring me on...but I wish she was going to do the surgery...she instills competence!
About Dr. Tracye Lawyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003170325
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.