Dr. Tramy Nguyen-Mok, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tramy Nguyen-Mok, MD

Dr. Tramy Nguyen-Mok, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.

Dr. Nguyen-Mok works at Mok & Nguyen-Mok Mds in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen-Mok's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nguyen and Mok Medical Group
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 362, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (714) 434-4990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tramy Nguyen-Mok, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144322645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tramy Nguyen-Mok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen-Mok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen-Mok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen-Mok works at Mok & Nguyen-Mok Mds in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen-Mok’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen-Mok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen-Mok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen-Mok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen-Mok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

