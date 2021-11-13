Dr. Tran Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tran Ho, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Central Valley Breast Care7887 N CEDAR AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 320-4300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very professional, explains things clearly and thoroughly. Very pleasant
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1144666322
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
