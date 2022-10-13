Dr. Trang Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trang Eng, MD
Overview of Dr. Trang Eng, MD
Dr. Trang Eng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Eng's Office Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthcare Partners Torrance Mariner19601 Mariner Ave, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 802-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Eng is very knowledgeable, caring and thorough. She never hesitates to refer to a specialist if needed. She very promptly replies to email through the patient portal. The practice has excellent nurse practitioners who can handle a wide variety of issues with shorter wait times to see one. Optum patient support center is also very helpful
About Dr. Trang Eng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German and Vietnamese
- 1932461241
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng speaks German and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.