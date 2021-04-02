See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Quincy, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Trang Le, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Trang Le, MD

Dr. Trang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Le works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Quincy - Crown Colony in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Quincy - Crown Colony
    700 Congress St Ste 103, Quincy, MA 02169 (617) 296-0456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr tray Le,is a very kind and thougful doctor,she goes through your medical history and listens to your needs,for her the patient comes first always,l feel good and safe coming in to see her and when I leave her office I feel good.
    Andrea Arroyo — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Trang Le, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1427047828
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Quincy - Crown Colony in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

