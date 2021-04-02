Dr. Trang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Quincy - Crown Colony700 Congress St Ste 103, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 296-0456
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr tray Le,is a very kind and thougful doctor,she goes through your medical history and listens to your needs,for her the patient comes first always,l feel good and safe coming in to see her and when I leave her office I feel good.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1427047828
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.