Overview of Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD

Dr. Trang Vo-Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota|University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Vo-Nguyen works at The Virginia Institute for Surgical Arts in Chantilly, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.