Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD

Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Lalli works at UNC OrthoNow at Panther Creek in Cary, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Richardson, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Orthopaedic (urgent Care-panther Creek)
    6715 McCrimmon Pkwy Ste 205, Cary, NC 27519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UNC Orthopaedics (Chapel Hill-Weaver Crossing)
    1181 Weaver Dairy Rd Ste 110, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-5700
  3. 3
    UT Southwestern Clinical Center
    3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 669-7070
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Femur Fracture
Hammer Toe
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sever's Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendon Contracture
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Arch Disorders
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Toe
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fractured Lower Leg
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Joint Fracture
Joint Stiffness
Joint Swelling
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Low Back Pain
Metatarsal Fracture
Mini TightRope® CMC Technique
Mini TightRope® Technique for Hallux Valgus
Morton's Neuroma
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Toe
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia Fracture
Toe Fractures
Toe Injuries
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073824496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Virginia University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WV Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalli has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

