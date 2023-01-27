See All Oncologists in Pueblo, CO
Dr. Travis Archuleta, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (65)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Travis Archuleta, MD

Dr. Travis Archuleta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.

Dr. Archuleta works at Pueblo in Pueblo, CO with other offices in La Junta, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Archuleta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo
    3676 Parker Blvd Ste 200, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 296-6000
  2. 2
    La Junta
    1100 Carson Ave Ste 201, La Junta, CO 81050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 296-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
  • St. Thomas More Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Blood Cancer
Cancer
Breast Cancer
Blood Cancer
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Very attentive and and answered all my questions
    Carl Palumbo — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Travis Archuleta, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457335010
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Nebraska Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Nebraska Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Archuleta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archuleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Archuleta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Archuleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Archuleta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archuleta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archuleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archuleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

