Dr. Travis Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Burns, MD
Dr. Travis Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Heights156 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 705-5060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Un Surgeons of Sa Dba Nw Surgery Ctr2833 Babcock Rd Ste 435, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 705-5060
-
3
Ear Nose & Throat Clinics of San Antonio PA11212 State Highway 151 Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 337-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Travis Burns, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487678702
Education & Certifications
- West Point Sprts Med/Keller Hosp
- San Antonio Military Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Us Military Academy
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
