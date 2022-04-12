See All General Dentists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Calhoun works at Calhoun, Travis DDS PA in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Calhoun, Travis DDS PA
    22 Medical Park Dr Ste B, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 348-1998

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Calhoun?

Apr 12, 2022
From the warm welcome when you come in the door to the care that you receive from the hygenist to the doctor. . . all are caring, professional and exceptional.
— Apr 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Calhoun to family and friends

Dr. Calhoun's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Calhoun

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS.

About Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700843349
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Calhoun works at Calhoun, Travis DDS PA in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Calhoun’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Travis Calhoun, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.