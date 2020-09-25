Dr. Travis Calvin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calvin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Calvin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Calvin Jr, MD
Dr. Travis Calvin Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Travis H Calvin Jr MD1505 Ross Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-1720
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent care and follow up. Outstanding exam with Attention to detail. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Travis Calvin Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 67 years of experience
- English
- 1437217049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurosurgery
