Dr. Travis Clegg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Travis Clegg, MD

Dr. Travis Clegg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, King's Daughters' Health and Scott Memorial Health.

Dr. Clegg works at Landmark Surgery Suites in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clegg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Landmark Surgery Suites
    2990 Gottbrath Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 671-0990
  2. 2
    Travis Clegg, MD
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-5633
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Clark Memorial Health
  • King's Daughters' Health
  • Scott Memorial Health

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    It’s been over a year now and it still just gets better. The positive impact , not only for myself, but my family is truly unbelievable. The pain and limitations I experienced for years are behind me . Not a day goes by that I’m not thankful for dr. Clegg , his staff and the One who gave Travis the desire and ability to do what he does. Thanks you all!
    Bruce W. — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Travis Clegg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Clegg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clegg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clegg has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clegg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Clegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clegg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

