Dr. Travis Clegg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Clegg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Travis Clegg, MD
Dr. Travis Clegg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, King's Daughters' Health and Scott Memorial Health.
Dr. Clegg works at
Dr. Clegg's Office Locations
-
1
Landmark Surgery Suites2990 Gottbrath Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 671-0990
-
2
Travis Clegg, MD4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-5633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- King's Daughters' Health
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clegg?
It’s been over a year now and it still just gets better. The positive impact , not only for myself, but my family is truly unbelievable. The pain and limitations I experienced for years are behind me . Not a day goes by that I’m not thankful for dr. Clegg , his staff and the One who gave Travis the desire and ability to do what he does. Thanks you all!
About Dr. Travis Clegg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740494418
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville, School Of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hanover College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clegg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clegg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clegg works at
Dr. Clegg has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clegg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Clegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clegg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.