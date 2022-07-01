Overview of Dr. Travis Dum, MD

Dr. Travis Dum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Dum works at UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Urology, South in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.