Dr. Travis Dum, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Dum, MD
Dr. Travis Dum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Dum's Office Locations
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Urology, South2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had a very large renal calculus for extended time, and it kept increasing in size causing pain and certain debilities. Consult with Dr Travis Dum at the Urology Clinic Montgomery Baptist Health South, resulted in scheduled surgery under general anesthesia which included disintegrating the stone internally with a laser inside the kidney and placement of a temporary stent in the ureter. The consult, the surgery and the post-op visit, during which the ureteral stent was removed, were all tops in professionalism, concern, ultra prompt attention to my calls and I felt in very capable, sure hands with Dr Dum and his staff in all capacities. Both my husband and I are nurses with decades of experience on 'both sides of the stethoscope' so to speak and I have never received better care than that provided by Dr Dum and his awesome team. Dr Dum has inspired full confidence in this not easily impressed individual, I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Travis Dum, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dum has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dum.
