Overview of Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM

Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Dwyer works at Harford Lower Extremity Specialists in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.