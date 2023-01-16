Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Dwyer's Office Locations
Harford Lower Extremity Specialists437 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 836-0131Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Harford Lower Extremity Specialists - Elkton206 South St Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 836-0131
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
addressed all issues with care and compassion
About Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083811541
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
