Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (35)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM

Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Dwyer works at Harford Lower Extremity Specialists in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dwyer's Office Locations

    Harford Lower Extremity Specialists
    437 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 836-0131
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Harford Lower Extremity Specialists - Elkton
    206 South St Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 836-0131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083811541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

