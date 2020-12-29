See All General Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Travis Eggl, DO

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Lubbock, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Travis Eggl, DO

Dr. Travis Eggl, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Eggl works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eggl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock Surgical Associates Llp
    3611 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 771-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr Eggl did my gastric sleeve and I am impressed with him and his office staff. I would recommend him to others. I am 8 months post op and have lost 98 lbs. I have about 25 more to go.
    JBrodie — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Travis Eggl, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245446434
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Eggl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eggl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggl works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eggl’s profile.

    Dr. Eggl has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

