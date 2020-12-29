Overview of Dr. Travis Eggl, DO

Dr. Travis Eggl, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Eggl works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.