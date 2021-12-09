Dr. Travis Foxx, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foxx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Foxx, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Foxx, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Locations
Premier Anesthesia and Pain6500 W 143rd St Ste A, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 626-4633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Foxx due to a back injury from a vehicle accident. I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Foxx. He took his time during each appointment to make sure all of my questions were answered. I never felt rushed or that my concerns had no value. Dr. Foxx explained my diagnosis in terms that I could understand. I can tell he is very passionate about his work and the care he provides his patients. His “bed side manner” is exceptional. He cares about you, and your overall well being. I would highly recommend Dr. Foxx.
About Dr. Travis Foxx, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foxx accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foxx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Foxx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foxx.
