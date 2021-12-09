See All Anesthesiologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Travis Foxx, MD

Anesthesiology
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Travis Foxx, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Dr. Foxx works at Premier Anesthesia and Pain P.A. in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Anesthesia and Pain
    6500 W 143rd St Ste A, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 626-4633

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 09, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Foxx due to a back injury from a vehicle accident. I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Foxx. He took his time during each appointment to make sure all of my questions were answered. I never felt rushed or that my concerns had no value. Dr. Foxx explained my diagnosis in terms that I could understand. I can tell he is very passionate about his work and the care he provides his patients. His "bed side manner" is exceptional. He cares about you, and your overall well being. I would highly recommend Dr. Foxx.
    RMW — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Travis Foxx, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881680726
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Foxx, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foxx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foxx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foxx works at Premier Anesthesia and Pain P.A. in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Foxx’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Foxx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foxx.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foxx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foxx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

