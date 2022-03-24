Overview

Dr. Travis Groth, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Groth works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.