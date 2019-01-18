Dr. Travis Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Holloway, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Holloway, MD
Dr. Travis Holloway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Holloway works at
Dr. Holloway's Office Locations
-
1
General Surgical Associates8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5113
-
2
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4000
-
3
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best patient/doctor experience I've ever had. I didn't know a thing about hernia repair and Dr. Holloway gave me a thorough and illustrative explanation. He was extremely patient and made me feel very comfortable right away. I felt like I was hanging out with an old buddy every time. He's a consummate professional while also maintaining a relaxed and approachable personality. The type of guy you just wanna befriend not to mention a stellar surgeon. My operation went better than I expected.
About Dr. Travis Holloway, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- General Surgery
