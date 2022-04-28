Overview of Dr. Travis Howard, DO

Dr. Travis Howard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at AZ Elite Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.