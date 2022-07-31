Dr. Travis Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Johnson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Travis Johnson, DPM
Dr. Travis Johnson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Orlando4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 125, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 365-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I recently had Dr. J fix a bunion on my foot. From start to finish, the experience has been as easy as possible. His office staff is welcoming, never a long wait in the waiting room and he takes time to truly answer all your questions and thoroughly explained all my options. My surgery went as expected and he even returned a message on a holiday weekend to answer my question about my pain medicine. He is a wonderful podiatrist and I would absolutely go back to see him with any other foot or ankle issues. 100% recommend!
About Dr. Travis Johnson, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1346603859
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.