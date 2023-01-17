Dr. Travis Jones, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Jones, DPM
Overview of Dr. Travis Jones, DPM
Dr. Travis Jones, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
2
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 517-6636
-
3
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 517-6636
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones is an incredible orthopaedic surgeon who transformed my life for the better. He performed surgery at Northside Hospital to correct my bunion through a Lapiplasty by fusing the first metatarsal bone with the medial cuneiform bone via cannulated screw fixation, in addition to revising the original cheilectomy that I had from a previous surgeon, by removing the joint scar tissue and resurfacing the metatarsal head. Dr. Jones not only restored the mechanical function of my foot but gave me back the confidence to resume and enjoy the physical activities that many take for granted (e.g., walking, biking, and even bending down). I can truly say that Dr. Jones is a professional artisan that used the best surgical techniques in optimizing my recovery outcome, and for that I am eternally grateful!
About Dr. Travis Jones, DPM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932338027
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Bellarmine University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.