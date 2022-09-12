Dr. Kanaly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD
Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kanaly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kanaly's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Cardiovascular Medicine2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Life
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanaly?
Dr. Kanaly we have told you before, that when we met you at Baptist Hospital in OKC, that we felt God sent you to us. Candice has been doing a great job with Leanne, but it's just not you. We are moving to Arkansas this month so Leanne can be closer to family. We just wanted to tell you Thank You for everything you have done.
About Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750594099
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Boston
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanaly works at
Dr. Kanaly has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.