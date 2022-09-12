Overview of Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD

Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kanaly works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurology & Stroke Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.