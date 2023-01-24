Overview of Dr. Travis Kieckbusch, MD

Dr. Travis Kieckbusch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Pershing General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Kieckbusch works at Great Basin Orthopaedics in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.