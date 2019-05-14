See All Hematologists in Manhattan, KS
Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD

Hematology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD

Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Cloud County Health Center, Coffey County Hospital, Community Hospital Onaga, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Hanover Hospital, Herington Hospital, Morris County Hospital, Republic County Hospital, Wamego Health Center and Washington County Hospital.

Dr. Koeneke works at Cancer Center Of Kansas in Manhattan, KS with other offices in Clay Center, KS, Marysville, KS and Junction City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koeneke's Office Locations

    Cancer Center Of Kansas
    1133 College Ave Ste E112, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 320-5725
    Clay County Medical Center
    617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 632-2144
    Community Memorial Healthcare Inc.
    708 N 18th St, Marysville, KS 66508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 320-5725
    1102 Saint Marys Rd Ste 202, Junction City, KS 66441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 320-5725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
  • Clay County Medical Center
  • Cloud County Health Center
  • Coffey County Hospital
  • Community Hospital Onaga
  • Community Memorial Healthcare
  • Geary Community Hospital
  • Hanover Hospital
  • Herington Hospital
  • Morris County Hospital
  • Republic County Hospital
  • Wamego Health Center
  • Washington County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2019
    Dr Koeneke is simply the BEST!! I trusted his opinion from my first visit with Dr Koeneke. Does not sugar coat anything! Is very compasionate with patients and always up to date with the newest treatments. This IS an onocoligist you can trust. His staff is great to deal with and willing to help schedule appointments for those of us that live further away. The infusion nurses do a fantastic job and always try to make you comfortable during treatment. The nurses ask several time during treatment if there is anything you need, how are you feeling, etc., and are even willing to bring you coffee or snacks. At the first "beep" from you infusion device there will be a nurse on her way to take care of the problem. You are treated like family at Dr. Koeneke's office and treatment center.
    About Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942305677
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

