Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD
Overview of Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD
Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Cloud County Health Center, Coffey County Hospital, Community Hospital Onaga, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Hanover Hospital, Herington Hospital, Morris County Hospital, Republic County Hospital, Wamego Health Center and Washington County Hospital.
Dr. Koeneke works at
Dr. Koeneke's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Center Of Kansas1133 College Ave Ste E112, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 320-5725
-
2
Clay County Medical Center617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432 Directions (785) 632-2144
-
3
Community Memorial Healthcare Inc.708 N 18th St, Marysville, KS 66508 Directions (785) 320-5725
- 4 1102 Saint Marys Rd Ste 202, Junction City, KS 66441 Directions (785) 320-5725
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
- Cloud County Health Center
- Coffey County Hospital
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Community Memorial Healthcare
- Geary Community Hospital
- Hanover Hospital
- Herington Hospital
- Morris County Hospital
- Republic County Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koeneke is simply the BEST!! I trusted his opinion from my first visit with Dr Koeneke. Does not sugar coat anything! Is very compasionate with patients and always up to date with the newest treatments. This IS an onocoligist you can trust. His staff is great to deal with and willing to help schedule appointments for those of us that live further away. The infusion nurses do a fantastic job and always try to make you comfortable during treatment. The nurses ask several time during treatment if there is anything you need, how are you feeling, etc., and are even willing to bring you coffee or snacks. At the first "beep" from you infusion device there will be a nurse on her way to take care of the problem. You are treated like family at Dr. Koeneke's office and treatment center.
About Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942305677
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koeneke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koeneke accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koeneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koeneke works at
Dr. Koeneke has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koeneke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koeneke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koeneke.
