Overview

Dr. Travis McCoy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. McCoy works at Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.