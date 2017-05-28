See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Columbia, SC
Dr. Travis McCoy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Travis McCoy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. McCoy works at Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    2324 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 726-3600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group
    76 Peachtree Rd Ste 210, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-8284
  3. 3
    PREG Greenville
    17 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7734
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 28, 2017
    He is very thorough about options and procedures. Took the time to explain our next options. Very professional and highly recommend!
    Lisa Kirkland in 29006 — May 28, 2017
    About Dr. Travis McCoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174676001
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

