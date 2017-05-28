Dr. Travis McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis McCoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Travis McCoy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. McCoy works at
Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group2324 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 726-3600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group76 Peachtree Rd Ste 210, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 210-8284
PREG Greenville17 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7734Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Mission Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is very thorough about options and procedures. Took the time to explain our next options. Very professional and highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- University of Louisville Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
