Overview of Dr. Travis Moncrief, MD

Dr. Travis Moncrief, MD is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urologic Surgical Pathology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Moncrief works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.