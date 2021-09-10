Overview of Dr. Travis Motley, DPM

Dr. Travis Motley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Motley works at John Peter Smith Hospital-ORS in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.