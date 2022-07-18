Dr. Travis Neuenhaus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuenhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Neuenhaus, DDS
Overview
Dr. Travis Neuenhaus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Exeter, NH.
Locations
Rockingham Dental Group16 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 441-5157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had been living with 2 terribly placed crowns for over 10years. Dr. Neuenhaus pulled through insurance approvals for the complete removal and replacement of the problem crowns. He spent the time to understand my issue and the pain I was feeling, where other dentists shrugged it off as nothing showed up on the x-rays. He expertly removed and installed the crowns and I am no longer in pain. I am so glad I found Dr. Neuenhaus. He is an expert at dental work and he really listens to the patient. He did a meticulous job matching the spacing so that the new crowns feel natural and real. I am forever grateful and would rate him a 10 out of 10.
About Dr. Travis Neuenhaus, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1982180923
Frequently Asked Questions
