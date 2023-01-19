Overview

Dr. Travis Rasor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They completed their residency with Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center



Dr. Rasor works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.