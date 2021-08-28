Dr. Travis Rutland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Rutland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Rutland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE480 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rutland did an excellent job listening to my issues and suggesting a course of treatment. Quickly scheduled and completed my required procedure. Finally some long term relief from my hemorrhoids as well as him now having my GERD completely under control with medication. Very grateful for Dr. Rutland and his staff. Thanks
About Dr. Travis Rutland, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518922087
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
