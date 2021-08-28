Overview

Dr. Travis Rutland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rutland works at Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.